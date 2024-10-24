Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Oaktree-owned Banca Progetto placed under court administration in Milan

This content was published on
3 minutes

By Emilio Parodi and Valentina Za

MILAN (Reuters) -Banca Progetto, a small Italian bank which investment firm Oaktree recently agreed to sell to Centerbridge, has been placed under court administration for allegedly lending money to a person arrested under mafia charges, a court document showed.

Banca Progetto confirmed in a statement it would work with court-appointed administrator Donato Maria Pezzuto to ensure its internal controls are adequate following a criminal probe in Milan which does not target the bank but involves 10 loans granted by it.

Progetto CEO Paolo Fiorentino told a press conference he “did not like the measure”, but said the bank would support Pezzuto to expedite checks on its control system.

California-based Oaktree Capital Management first invested in Banca Progetto in 2015, and after looking for years to exit the investment struck a binding deal with Centerbridge Partners in September.

The deal has not closed yet and Fiorentino said it would become clear in the coming days whether it could go ahead.

Centerbridge, Oaktree, and its advisers Morgan Stanley and White & Case all declined to comment.

“The bank wishes to reassure its clients and stakeholders that it will continue to operate normally,” Progetto said.

Courts appoint temporary administrators to help companies fix shortfalls while continuing to operate. The move is a safety measure with no punitive intent first developed by Milan magistrates to clean up companies infiltrated by the mafia.

According to the court document, of which Reuters obtained a copy, Banca Progetto lent 10 million euros ($10.8 million) between 2019 and 2023 to a number of companies linked to a person who was arrested for mafia charges in 2023.

Prosecutors allege the bank granted the financing, which was guaranteed by the Italian state, without conducting the necessary checks on the borrower.

The document added that the Bank of Italy had conducted an on-site audit between late 2021 and early 2022, fining Banca Progetto for failures in the vetting of clients who had borrowed state-backed funds.

Asked about the audit, Fiorentino said Progetto was still on a learning curve at the time, having started operating in 2019. It has paid the 100,000-euro fine and complied with suggestions from the regulator to improve its procedures, he added.

In Italy small businesses, which are the majority, access credit mostly through a system of state guarantees, and Banca Progetto specialises in state-guaranteed financing.

“Many banks shun the small and medium enterprises we serve,” Fiorentino said.

($1 = 0.9254 euros)

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Additional reporting and writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Gianluca Semeraro, Mark Potter and David Evans)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
64 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
88 Likes
70 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
296 Likes
182 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR