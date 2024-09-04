Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Oasis add London dates to comeback tour due to ‘phenomenal’ demand

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Oasis announced two extra concert dates on Wednesday for their comeback tour of Britain and Ireland due to “phenomenal” demand from fans desperate to see the band live for the first time in 15 years.

The group, whose debut album “Definitely Maybe” was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel Gallagher said he could no longer work with singer Liam after a string of public spats between the brothers.

The band initially announced 14 shows, with the first due to take place in Cardiff in July 2025, followed by nights in Manchester – where the band was formed in 1991 – London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Oasis added three UK dates to the tour last week with extra concerts in Manchester, London and Edinburgh. It has now added two more concert dates in London, the band said on X.

Fans waited long hours in virtual queues last weekend to get their hands on tickets, only to find that prices had been hiked as part of a “dynamic pricing” scheme.

“Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process,” the band said. “Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster.”

