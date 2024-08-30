Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Oasis reunion drives surge in eDreams travel searches

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – News of British rock band Oasis’ long-awaited reunion tour next summer has led to a surge in searches for travel to Britain and Ireland, Spanish online travel booking company eDreams said on Friday.

Searches for flights overall rose nearly 30-fold on Tuesday, the day the band announced its return to the stage, eDreams said.

Tickets for the 14-show tour being billed as the “big event of 2025” go on sale in Britain and Ireland on Saturday.

For some destinations on the tour, the leap in interest was even greater.

Compared to a year ago, travel searches for the Welsh capital Cardiff multiplied by more than 100-fold on Tuesday, eDreams added. They jumped by eight times for Manchester – the Gallagher brothers’ hometown in northern England – and by seven times for Dublin.

In terms of nationality, Italians ranked first as the most interested in flying to the cities hosting Oasis concerts, closely followed by Spaniards, Germans, and British and French citizens.

Taylor Swift fans also triggered air travel demand in Europe as they followed their idol’s “Eras” tour between May and August this year.

Oasis disbanded in 2009 following the abrupt departure of its main songwriter and lead guitarist, Noel Gallagher, after a series of public spats with his younger brother Liam, the Britpop band’s frontman.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
70 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR