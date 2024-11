Ocado names Adam Warby as new chair

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Ocado, the British online supermarket and technology group, on Thursday named Adam Warby as its chair from Dec. 1, succeeding Rick Haythornthwaite.

Warby is a veteran of the technology sector. He is currently chair of NASDAQ-listed advisory group Heidrick & Struggles International and is a previous chair of Swiss software firm SoftwareOne Holding. He has also worked for Microsoft and IBM.