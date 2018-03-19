Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

OECD report Immigrant schoolchildren in Switzerland perform well

...
school children

The study focused on 15-16-year-olds in secondary schools around the world.

(Keystone)

A new report shows that immigrant teens in Swiss schools perform well, are satisfied with life, and are more motivated than their native classmates. But they feel less integrated than a decade ago.

The report was publishedexternal link on Monday by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and compares comprehensive 2015 statistics about teenage student performance with a more recent overview specifically of immigrant students.

On performance, the findings state, foreign-origin 15-16-year-olds in Swiss schools fare averagely: some 58% demonstrate competence in the three core subjects of reading, mathematics, and science.

This is just above the European and international mean, though it pales in comparison with the top-performing nations of Singapore (91% competence), Macao (88%), Hong Kong (84%), and Canada (82%).

+ Read more about Swiss schooling and education

The students were also asked about their motivation and environment. Here, 46% of immigrant students in Switzerland said they were “motivated” or “rather motivated”: far below the European average of 66%, but well above the meagre one-third of native Swiss students who admitted to being motivated.

On this front, when native and non-native students are combined, Switzerland has the world’s least-motivated 15-16-year-olds, the OECD statistics show, though the trend is complex

Lastly, when it comes to the integration of foreign-born students in Swiss schools, 54% said they feel as though they “fit in”. Still a majority, albeit one that has dropped by 17 percentage points since 2003.

SDA-ATS/dos

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Podcast