Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

OECD survey Do the Swiss really pay so little tax?

...
Money in bag
(Keystone)

The percentage of personal income tax and social security contributions paid on wages in Switzerland is among the lowest of Western industrialised countries, according to a survey. However, the Swiss statistics must be put in context.

Workers in Switzerland have on average more salary left over at the end of the month than in most other Western industrialised countries. This is one of the conclusions of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) annual flagship publicationexternal link on taxes paid on wages in 35 countries. Switzerland tops all other European OECD states in this respect. 

External Content

OECD wage tax burden

In 2017, a single Swiss resident without children paid almost 17% of their gross salary in taxes and social security contributions. The average for OECD countries was 25.5%. Workers in Belgium and Germany were taxed most (around 40%), while those in Chile (7%), Mexico (11%) and South Korea (14.5%) had the lowest total deductions for personal income taxes and social security contributions.

Despite ranking highly in the OECD study, low taxes on Swiss wages must be put into perspective. Tax burdens vary widely depending on which canton and municipality one lives in. Also, an individual is obliged to make compulsory non-state contributions to health insurance or occupational benefits, which are deducted from monthly salaries.

Making ends meet How far does CHF6,000 really get you in Switzerland?

Salaries in Switzerland can seem high to people living in other countries, but a look at the expenses facing Swiss residents tells a different story.

33 There are 33 comments on this article.

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters