Just in the time for the summer holidays, the new passport control hall at Zurich Airport has opened its doors. After a successful test phase using eight automatic passport control kiosks, five more have been added. A further six counters will be operated by a border guard.
The airport operator had decided to renovate because the increasing number of passengers meant the passport control hall was frequently stretched to its maximum capacity at peak travel times. The work was carried out in cooperation with the Zurich cantonal police, who are responsible for border control at the airport.
The pilot phase, which started last autumn, was successful and customers’ experiences and feedback had been positive, said the airport operations management and the cantonal police on Thursday. The goal is to make travelling more efficient for travellers, they said.
Passengers over 18 who are holders of biometric passports and either Swiss, European Union or European Economic Area citizenship will be free to use the scanners rather than present their passports to the usual border control officers.
No personal data will be stored and use of the machines is voluntary – passengers are still able to use the operated border control counters without restrictions.
The renovation of the passport control hall and the scanning machines cost CHF8 million ($8.1 million). Costs were jointly covered by the airport operator, the cantonal authorities and the European Internal Security Fundexternal link.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.