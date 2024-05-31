Oil depot on fire after Ukraine’s air strike in Russia’s Krasnodar, local official says

(Reuters) – An oil depot in the Krasnodar region was on fire and people were injured after Ukraine’s air strike early on Friday targeting oil facilities, the governor of the southern Russian region said.

“The situation is more serious in the Temryuk region – the infrastructure of the oil depot there was damaged by an air strike: three tanks with petroleum products are damaged and burning,” Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The fire is being extinguished now… Unfortunately, there are injured among the employees of the oil depot.”

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.