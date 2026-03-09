Oil Drops as Trump Signals Iran Conflict Near End: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Oil tumbled in early trading after US President Donald Trump signaled the Iran war could be ending soon, while Asian equities were set to climb after a bullish end to Monday’s session on Wall Street.

Equity index futures for Australia, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong all climbed after the S&P 500 index rose 0.8% on Monday, reversing intraday losses. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped as much as 10%. Ten-year Treasury yields halted a five-day increase and the dollar weakened.

The optimistic shift was triggered by Trump’s comments in a CBS interview that the conflict is “very complete, pretty much” and the military operation is “very far” ahead of its initial four- to five-week timeframe.

The whipsaw session underscored how exposed markets remain to every development in the Middle East conflict, with a single headline enough to reverse billions of dollars in losses. Volatility shows no signs of letting up as investors weigh a fast-shifting geopolitical conflict with no clear trading playbook.

“We expect markets to stay very short-term focused, volatile and headline-driven as the conflict plays out this week,” said Carol Schleif at BMO Private Wealth.

A wild ride in energy markets continued on Monday, with oil rocked by intense prices swings as traders parsed through all the moves in Iran and the impacts on global supplies.

Group of Seven finance ministers said they were ready to take any steps needed to support energy supply, including releasing strategic oil reserves — although the group isn’t at the point of doing so yet. Meantime, Trump is expected to review a set of options to tame oil prices, including restricting US exports and waiving some federal taxes, Reuters reported.

In Asia, data set for release Tuesday includes industrial production in Malaysia, machine tool orders for Japan, and China trade.

There’s a “push/pull” between the real-world issues causing higher oil prices, inflation and growth fears versus the undercurrent of FOMO (fear of missing out) that keeps an underlying bid in stocks, according to Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers.

“FOMO is labeled as fear, but it’s really greed, and I would assert that there is still plenty of greed out there relative to fear,” he added.

Still, US stocks are facing a growing risk of a sharp rout this year, said Ed Yardeni, who updated his outlook for what he describes as “fast-moving times.” The founder of Yardeni Research raised the probability of a meltdown to 35% for the rest of the year, up from 20%. He also slashed the odds of a meltup — a rally driven more by investor enthusiasm than underlying fundamentals — to just 5% from 20%.

Corporate Highlights:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. gave an outlook for revenue in the current quarter that exceeded analysts’ estimates, a sign the company is benefiting from solid demand for hardware that helps customers run AI workloads. Apple Inc.’s artificial intelligence struggles are rippling through its product plans, forcing the company to delay a long-in-the-works smart home display until later this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Anthropic PBC sued the Defense Department for declaring the AI giant posed a risk to the US supply chain, further ramping up a high-stakes dispute with the Pentagon over safeguards on the company’s technology. Novo Nordisk A/S and Hims & Hers Health Inc. will work together to sell obesity drugs, a sudden reversal after more than eight months of acrimony that culminated in a legal battle. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4% as of 7:18 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 2.1% Nikkei 225 futures rose 3.7% Currencies

The euro was unchanged at $1.1636 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.76 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8875 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $68,786.38 Ether fell 0.2% to $2,022.95 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6.4% to $88.89 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

