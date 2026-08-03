Oil Drops on Iran Deal Optimism, Yen Strengthens: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Oil fell and Treasuries rose with gold after President Donald Trump said fresh US-Iran talks would begin Monday, boosting optimism the two sides could reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Asian stocks dropped as chipmakers tumbled.

Brent for October fell as much as 7.3% to $81.55 a barrel after Trump said he’d agreed to call off a massive attack on Iran as allies in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, asked him to pursue a deal instead. Oil was also weighed by another small increase by major OPEC+ nations to their production quotas.

Treasuries rose across the curve as oil’s decline eased inflation concerns. The yield on the benchmark 10-year dropped four basis points to 4.69%, slipping from its highest close in more than a year. Gold, which typically benefits when inflation expectations are benign, climbed 0.6% to about $4,070 an ounce. The dollar weakened against most of its Group-of-10 peers.

The yen was the standout focus in early Asian trading, strengthening further following its intervention-led gains late last week. The currency traded around 155.35 per dollar with traders remaining on alert for further coordinated intervention to support the currency.

Equities were mixed with MSCI’s gauge of Asian shares falling 0.9%, while futures contracts for the Nasdaq 100 Index rose 0.7%.

Monday’s moves came after days of escalating tensions that saw the US threaten to hit the Islamic Republic “very hard” in a bid to end a conflict now in its sixth month. A supply squeeze triggered by the war drove up fuel costs, stoking fears of another inflation spike and unsettling investors. Focus is also returning to the artificial intelligence theme after a week of violent swings culminated in a sharp rebound for chip stocks after a rout in chip stocks earlier.

South Korea’s Kospi Index, a bellwether for AI investments, fell over 5% on Monday, retreating after a record 18% surge on Friday. Chip majors Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. both tumbled over 8%.

On Friday, China’s DeepSeek rolled out a public beta application programming interface, or API, for its flagship artificial intelligence model, V4 Flash, touting advancements in agentic abilities.

In geopolitical news, Trump suggested a deal on reopening the Strait of Hormuz may be close, and said he would also continue to pursue a path to end Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier Sunday on Telegram that negotiations between Iran and Oman are in the final stages. The two countries that flank the strait are discussing a new route through it, but the talks don’t cover whether the strait will be closed or open, Araghchi spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in an interview on Iranian state-run TV.

“It would have been the biggest attack since World War II,” Trump said Sunday to reporters on Air Force One. “We’re just going to see whether or not we can make a deal.”

Early attention in Asia is on the yen, with markets on high alert for more joint intervention by Japan and the US on Monday after coordinated operations in Tokyo and New York last week triggered a dramatic rebound in the currency.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance said it conducted a yen-buying operation on July 31, US time, in coordination with the US Department of Treasury and wouldn’t hesitate conducting further joint intervention. Trump told reporters on Sunday that the move was “a signal of friendship.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the US stepped in to help fight “disorderly” movements in the yen and is ready to keep helping Japan.

“History is clear, joint FX intervention packs a punch, and investors should lean with the official flow, not against it,” Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in a note to clients. “Since 1998, all three coordinated US FX intervention episodes were successful.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 9:44 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures were little changed Japan’s Topix fell 2.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1554 The Japanese yen rose 1.3% to 155.39 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7475 per dollar The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.7049 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $63,255.91 Ether fell 0.5% to $1,872.24 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.69% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.810% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.93% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.9% to $80.54 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,057.48 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.