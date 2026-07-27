Oil Extends Decline, Asian Stocks Set for Losses: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Asian equities are set for a mostly weaker open after a selloff in chipmakers dragged US stocks lower, even as oil extended losses.

Equity futures pointed to sharp drops in Japan and South Korea, with a more modest decline in Australia, after a gauge of US semiconductor giants fell 2.2% — causing the S&P 500 to close little changed despite most shares rising. US crude dropped below $82 a barrel, after global benchmark Brent slumped the most in more than three months on Monday as Washington paused daily strikes against Iran.

Pressure is continuing to build for the biggest spenders on artificial intelligence to justify their investments. The cost of protecting Nvidia Corp.’s debt against default surged amid a round of AI deals worth more than $750 billion. South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. slipped below its US initial public offering price. ASML Holding NV sank on a report that a Chinese state-backed firm is producing certain chipmaking machines that could threaten its sales.

Those concerns emerged ahead of results from a handful of megacaps, keeping a lid on equities. Brent crude settled around $88 as the US held off attacking Iran for a third straight day. Bond yields dropped, with inflation fears easing in the countdown to the Federal Reserve decision.

“This is a week with more than its fair share of potential surprises, good and bad,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Geopolitics and oil prices may be the biggest wild cards, but a bullish response to strong Magnificent Seven earnings isn’t a given, especially if AI spending levels continue to raise eyebrows.”

The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday, but the possibility of a hike is higher than it’s been in a while, he noted. That means choppy trading could persist, Larkin concluded.

On the geopolitical front, President Donald Trump said the US and Iran were engaged in diplomatic talks to end their conflict, but warned the two sides would return to fighting if negotiations didn’t yield a deal.

“The only reason they want to meet is because we’ve been hitting them very hard,” Trump told reporters. “There’s a good chance that something could happen. If it doesn’t, we go back to doing what we were doing.”

Separately, Iran and Oman are trying to reach an agreement to restart shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to people familiar with the matter.

“In yet another example of where stocks are headed once the Iran conflict is over, a suspension of attacks over the weekend has pushed crude oil prices lower, and interest rates are following,” said veteran strategist Louis Navellier. “That implies further equity upside when the conflict is fully over.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% as of 7:03 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2% Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed Monday Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $64,653 Ether fell 0.5% to $1,935.18 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.65% Commodities

Spot gold was little changed West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $81.89 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation

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