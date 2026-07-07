Oil Jumps on Iran Attack, Asian Stocks Set to Drop: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Oil surged as the US military said it was carrying out new strikes against Iran. Stocks in Asia were poised to drop for a second day as a selloff in chipmakers rippled across markets.

Equity-index futures for Japan, South Korea and Australia pointed to declines after US benchmarks fell overnight, with a gauge of semiconductor stocks dropping more than 4%. S&P 500 contracts were steady in early Asia trading after the benchmark dropped 0.4% on Tuesday. The Nasdaq 100 declined 1.8%.

West Texas Intermediate rose above $72 a barrel, extended gains from late Tuesday, as the US military renewed strikes on Iran after recent attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The US earlier revoked a waiver that allowed the sale of Iranian oil in response to the strikes. Treasuries extended declines, sending 10-year yields up to the highest in nearly a month. The dollar gained.

Meanwhile, warnings of a bubble have been loudest in parts of the market riding the AI wave, where many of the semiconductor firms have delivered strong returns.

“While we remain confident in AI’s growth story and continue to see attractive opportunities in semis and hardware, we have also highlighted that the next leg of equity gains is likely to be marked by a broadening of market leadership,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Chief Investment Office. “Investors should ensure diversified exposure.”

Big gains and losses have become a hallmark of the Nasdaq 100 lately. The gauge has posted its seventh consecutive session with a move exceeding 1% in either direction, the longest such stretch since August 2024.

The weakness in technology stocks comes as SpaceX joined the Nasdaq 100 on Tuesday, a move expected to prompt portfolio rebalancing across passive and active funds. The aerospace and satellite company also received a wave of bullish analyst initiations after the expiration of the post-IPO quiet period.

While earnings season kicks off next week with big banks, questions about the tech outlook will be front and center throughout the reporting period. The big risk is that technology firms, especially the hyperscalers, won’t beat analysts’ overly optimistic estimates for the quarter, according to veteran strategist Ed Yardeni.

“That could cause a correction among technology stocks,” he said. “The overall stock market might dodge a correction if investors rotate into sectors that have lagged and report better-than-expected earnings. We are in the rotation camp for the stock market’s outlook up ahead.”

Corporate Highlights:

SK Hynix Inc.’s $28 billion US listing is multiple times oversubscribed ahead of pricing on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. When Amazon.com Inc. sold its biggest ever bond earlier this year, it was inundated with investor orders amid hype about the AI boom. This time around, there’s less fanfare. Peak demand for its latest $25 billion offering reached $62 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s about half the orders it attracted for its prior $37 billion deal in March. Meta Platforms Inc. debuted a new image-generation AI model, its first such release since the company spent billions to rebuild its AI lab under Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang a year ago. Microsoft Corp., looking to reduce artificial-intelligence costs, is starting to replace OpenAI and Anthropic with its own models in software products like Excel and Outlook. China’s DeepSeek is developing its own chip to help power AI systems, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources. What Bloomberg strategists say…

“It’s premature to say whether this is ‘the big one’, i.e. a major structural reversal in the AI trade. It does seem fair, though, to say that the era of the ‘easy’ AI trade — the one with the smooth parabolic rally — is indeed in the rearview mirror.”

—Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.1% as of 7:03 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.4% Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1408 The Japanese yen was unchanged at 162.10 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8043 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $63,463.31 Ether fell 0.4% to $1,776.74 Commodities

Spot gold was little changed West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.7% to $72.36 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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