Oil Jumps on Report Iran to Halt Exchanges With US: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A renewed rally in oil drove bonds lower while stocks fluctuated as a report that Iran will halt talks with the US cast doubt on a ceasefire renewal.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped over 8%, topping $94. Concerns that elevated energy costs could boost inflation spurred losses in Treasuries, with 10-year yields hitting 4.5%. The dollar climbed. The S&P 500 wavered after a series of record highs.

Iran said it would suspend “talks and the exchange of documents through mediators” in protest for Israel’s expanded ground assault in Lebanon, Tasnim new agency reported, citing a statement.

Washington and Tehran have been indirectly trading messages on a draft deal — which would likely see the two sides extend their ceasefire by around two months, with Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and the US lifting a blockade of ports.

While tensions remained high, President Donald Trump said talks with Iran over an interim peace deal will “work out well.”

“Expectations for a US-Iran agreement remain fluid,” said Jason Pride and Michael Reynolds at Glenmede. “Recent strikes and conflicting statements from both sides highlight that key details remain unresolved.”

While progress toward a deal appears likely over time, conditions in the Strait remain fragile and the direction of energy prices will continue to play a key role in shaping the near-term outlook for inflation and interest rates, the Glenmede strategists added.

Data Monday showed US manufacturing activity expanded in May at the fastest pace in four years, bolstered by a pickup in new orders and production.

The report added to speculation the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. is entering the PC market with a new chip aimed at loosening the stranglehold of Intel Corp. technology in that arena and modernizing the machines for the AI era. Software stocks rallied after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang rebuffed concerns that the industry is at risk of being disrupted by more advanced AI tools. Barry Diller has made an offer for the remaining portion of MGM Resorts International he doesn’t already own, marking the latest pivot for the the billionaire media mogul after overhauling IAC Inc. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will acquire Taylor Morrison Home Corp. in an all-cash deal worth about $6.8 billion, the first major purchase under chief executive Greg Abel and a vote of confidence in the US housing market. Weeks after Michael Saylor opened the door to selling Bitcoin, Strategy Inc. disposed of about $2.5 million of the cryptocurrency, a symbolic break from the maximalist playbook that helped make the company one of the market’s largest buyers. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:05 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.2% The MSCI World Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1617 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3437 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 159.74 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.9% to $71,474.13 Ether fell 1.8% to $1,967.86 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 4.51% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 3.02% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.92% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 8.3% to $94.64 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.8% to $4,459.25 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.