Oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region damaged in Ukraine drone attack, authorities say

1 minute

(Reuters) – Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region was damaged in a Ukraine drone attack, local authorities said on Saturday.

There were a total of nine attacks on the tank farm and distillation column, Roman Siniagovskyi, head of the Slavyansk administrative district, said on Telegram.

“The tank farm was not damaged due to the organised protection system. The distillation column was. The fire was eliminated by joint efforts of responsible services,” Siniagovskyi said.

A fire broke out in small area at the refinery, local emergency services said, and was later extinguished.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Krasnodar region, and two more over the Crimean peninsula.