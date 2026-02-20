Oil Rises on Iran Tensions, Stocks Trim Losses: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose to a six-month high and stocks edged lower as escalating tensions in Iran weighed on risk sentiment.

Brent advanced 0.7% to $72.19 a barrel after US President Donald Trump said Iran had 15 days at most to reach a deal over its nuclear program and the US assembled an array of forces in the Middle East. That took this week’s gain for the commodity to more than 6%.

Equity-index futures for the US rose 0.3% and that for Europe gained 0.4%, signaling an improvement in sentiment. In Asia, losses narrowed through the session, with the regional benchmark paring its decline to 0.3%. South Korean shares climbed 2.3%, extending their lead as the world’s best-performing market this year.

Treasuries held their gains from Thursday when investors sought haven assets, while gold hovered around $5,000 an ounce. Silver edged up.

Markets have stayed cautious as US moves on Iran introduce a fresh layer of geopolitical risk, halting a tentative rebound in equities and damping risk appetite. The renewed tensions threaten to derail a nascent recovery that had begun to take hold after weeks of volatility driven by concerns over artificial intelligence-related disruption across sectors and companies.

“Markets are taking it with a pinch of salt, but there’s still that possibility it could escalate, so you’ve got to cover yourself,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets. “It feels like President Trump is using it as a negotiating tactic. Obviously investors are naturally concerned because it could escalate.”

The US military is stationing a vast array of forces in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, fighter jets and refueling tankers. That gives Trump the option for a major attack against Iran as he pressures the country to strike a deal over its nuclear program.

America’s military buildup in the Middle East means Iran’s window to reach a diplomatic agreement over its atomic activities is at risk of closing, according to the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog. A potential war would put flows at risk from a region that pumps about a third of the world’s oil.

“The buildup in US military assets does have a dual purpose of offering the option of a strike on Iranian military targets while also building pressure on Iran,” Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia, wrote in a note. “The current game of diplomatic ‘cat and mouse’ may extend over the next few weeks before a resolution is found, either of a diplomatic or military nature.”

Wall Street gauges fell on Thursday, with alternative asset managers facing sharp declines after private credit fund Blue Owl Capital Inc. restricted withdrawals from one of its funds.

Besides Iran, traders are also watching Friday’s readings on the US economy and inflation, particularly after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed renewed concerns about price pressures. Also, the US Supreme Court has scheduled Friday as its next opinion day amid a global wait for a ruling on Trump’s tariffs.

Elsewhere, the dollar was set for its best week in four months as traders pare back expectations for Fed interest-rate cuts, while geopolitical risks boost the currency’s haven appeal.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has climbed 0.9% this week, set for its biggest gain since October. Heightened inflation concerns and recent US economic data have clouded the outlook for Fed easing this year, buoying the US currency. A continued buildup of US forces in the Persian Gulf has also burnished the appeal of the dollar.

“The lift in oil prices makes the USD the preferred safe haven over the yen,” said Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “A sharp increase in risk premium in the oil market will be negative for the risk currencies” such as the Aussie and kiwi, she said.

Corporate Highlights:

Johnson & Johnson is preparing a potential sale of the orthopedics unit that it has been planning to separate, with big buyout firms already circling, according to people familiar with the matter. Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer of Netflix Inc., said his company’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will lead to more films in theaters, addressing a key complaint from Hollywood in the high-stakes battle for one of the industry’s iconic studios. Mirae Asset Securities Co. shares have more than tripled this year as a proxy bet on Elon Musk’s SpaceX ahead of its potential blockbuster initial public offering. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 6:51 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1752 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 155.22 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9006 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3442 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $67,813.1 Ether rose 0.5% to $1,957.46 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.07% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 3.5 basis points to 2.105% Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.73% Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $5,029.92 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $67.05 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

