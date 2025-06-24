Oil Slides, Stocks Rally as Trump Announces Truce: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil slumped and stocks gained after President Donald Trump said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, spurring optimism the worst of the Middle East conflict is over.

Global benchmark Brent crude slid almost 5% in Asian trading, pushing it below the level of June 12 when Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear sites. Futures on the S&P 500 Index jumped 0.5%, while MSCI’s Asia Pacific share gauge headed for its biggest gain in seven weeks. The dollar weakened versus all its major peers and gold, a haven asset, fell as much as 1%.

Trump’s surprise statement on Truth Social platform followed Iran’s strikes on a US base in Qatar Monday that were flagged in advance and seen as largely symbolic, helping push the S&P 500 to a gain of 1% on Monday. The latest developments extend a volatile period during which financial markets have been whipsawed on concern the Middle-East conflict would keep escalating.

“While it’s surely too early to firmly put Middle-East tensions in the rear-view mirror, traders are likely to give themselves a deep — albeit tentative — break today to enjoy the rainbow after days of geopolitical storm,” said Hebe Chen, a market analyst at Vantage Global Prime in Melbourne. “The sharp drop in oil prices captures the market’s eagerness to move on.”

Trump, who made the announcement just days after ordering airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, said the accord would begin around midnight US time and is aimed at a lasting end to the fighting. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a tweet afterward that while there is no ceasefire agreement, his country had no intention to keep responding to Israeli attacks after 4 a.m. Tehran time.

Brent slid toward $68 a barrel in Asian trade before trimming declines, while West Texas Intermediate slid 3.3%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index of shares climbed 1.6%, with about three stocks gaining for every one that declined. South Korea’s Kospi was the best-performing major index in the region, surging more than 2%, while the Hang Seng Index rose about 2%.

Dollar Weakens

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped for a second day and the Australian and New Zealand dollars both strengthened about 0.3%.

“The US dollar was one of the key beneficiaries of the hostilities so it is now rolling over,” said Sean Callow, a senior analyst at InTouch Capital Markets in Sydney. “Investors have been very keen to draw a line under the Israel-Iran conflict, choosing to leave aside any concerns over the path Iran might choose beyond the very short term.”

Powell Awaited

Cash Treasuries were largely left behind by the market move, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note being little changed at 4.35%.

That was seen as due to uncertainty about what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will say this week in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, and on Wednesday before the Senate Banking Committee.

Treasuries had rallied Monday after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman both said they could support an interest-rate cut in July if inflation remains contained.

“We expect the market, which has a notoriously short attention span, to shift its focus back to tariffs and the Fed, with Board members showing increased division ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia, wrote in a research note.

While the conflict in the Middle East is dominating headlines, selloffs caused by geopolitical events tend to be brief, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

“History suggests most geopolitically-led selloffs are short-lived/modest,” strategists led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note on Monday. “Oil prices will determine whether volatility persists.”

According to the Morgan Stanley team, prior geopolitical risk events have led to some volatility for equities in the short term, but one, three and 12 months after the events, the S&P 500 has been up 2%, 3%, and 9%, on average, respectively.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 12:05 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.7%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.9%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1602

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 145.44 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1755 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $104,860.86

Ether rose 2% to $2,395.01

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.34%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.425%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.17%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.5% to $66.80 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,353.09 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.