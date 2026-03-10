Oil Swings Higher, Asian Stocks Poised for Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Oil climbed, recouping part of its steepest one-day slide in four years, as uncertainty over the outlook for crude supplies continued to rattle markets. Asian stocks were set to open higher.

US crude advanced more than 6% on Wednesday to about $88.60 a barrel, after plunging 12% on Tuesday, as prices whipsawed on rapidly shifting comments from the Trump administration over the war in Iran. Volatility spiked as US Energy Secretary Chris Wright erroneously posted — and then deleted — a message that the US Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, only for the White House to concede no operation had occurred.

Other assets also bounced around with the S&P 500 Index fluctuating between gains and losses, only to end the session down 0.2%. Equity-index futures pointed to some gains for Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korea, while Australian shares opened higher.

Sentiment for artificial intelligence trade got a boost as Oracle Corp. shares jumped 8% in after-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected revenue.

The swings in energy markets added to pressures on Treasuries stemming from jitters over the outlook for the Iran conflict, a flurry of corporate debt sales and a weak $58 billion US auction. Fears that a deeper supply shock would rekindle inflation and slam the brakes on the economy have kept a lid on bonds.

“Traders continue to get whipsawed by intense price action and extreme volatility in crude, with headlines driving sharp intraday swings,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group. “It very much feels like a market trading in the fog of war, reacting in real time as events unfold, rather than one moving in an orderly fashion.”

President Donald Trump warned Iran against laying mines in the key energy chokepoint after news reports suggested it was either preparing to, or had already begun doing so. Meanwhile, Group of Seven nations asked their main energy agency to prepare scenarios for the release of emergency oil reserves.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“The whipsaw in risk sentiment since the Iran conflict broke out shows the perils of being beholden to an asset as exposed to geopolitical tensions as crude. For stocks, the reality in the near term is that gyrations are here to stay until there’s a clear off-ramp from the war.”

— Kristine Aquino, Managing Editor, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Brent crude prices are more than 40% higher since the start of the year as the effective closure of the strait, which typically handles a fifth of global oil flows, forces producers to curtail output. Tuesday’s move lower came on expectations that world leaders would intervene before the worst of any supply shock emerges.

“While traders welcomed the sudden drop in oil prices, the geopolitical backdrop remains far from stable, leaving markets vulnerable to further volatility,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Ultimately, the biggest factor for markets will be whether energy supplies from the region resume normally.”

In other corners of the market, gold held on to Tuesday’s gains, trading just under $5,200 an ounce. Treasuries continued to decline, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year rising six basis points to 4.16%.

“The conflict in the Middle East and related headlines are still the major source of fluctuations in markets, with equities, oil, and rates all spending another day trying to find equilibrium,” said Sameer Samana at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “We would continue to try and look through those near-term headlines.”

Investors betting on a hawkish response to rising oil prices could be misreading the Federal Reserve, according to Bank of America Corp., which warns that supply shocks can also result in periods of stable interest rates and even deep cuts.

An energy shock isn’t necessarily hawkish, US economist Aditya Bhave noted, because it can create tension between the central bank’s mandates to promote stable prices and support employment.

As Wall Street was rattled by oil volatility, traders geared up for inflation data due after the latest jobs report challenged perceptions the labor market is stabilizing.

The consumer price index report on Wednesday is projected to show a core inflation measure, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose just 0.2% last month. That would suggest some easing in price pressures before the outbreak of the war in Iran introduced new uncertainty about the inflation outlook.

While the report has lost some of its importance given recent moves in energy prices, any additional signs of inflationary pressures could sound the “death-knell” for rate cut expectations this year, according to David Morrison at Trade Nation.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:25 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures were little changed Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1610 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.11 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8808 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7119 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $69,811.79 Ether fell 0.4% to $2,033.8 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.88% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3% to $85.92 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

