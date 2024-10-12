Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Oil tanker moored safely at northern German port, fire extinguished

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Maritime rescue services and firefighters in Germany’s Baltic Sea have extinguished a fire on an oil tanker and brought the vessel safely into the port of Rostock, the city authorities said on Saturday.

“The ship is safely moored…there is no more fire. The tanker was dragged into Rostock overseas port early in the morning,” said a statement on the city’s town hall website, adding the cargo was not affected.

The fire broke out on Friday aboard the Germany-flagged, 73-metre-long tanker Annika, carrying around 640 tonnes of oil.

Divers were checking for possible deformations or cracks in the hull, the statement said. Police and marine investigators will inspect the ship to investigate the cause of the fire.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR