Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Olympics-Australian hockey player arrested in Paris for buying cocaine

This content was published on
1 minute

By Juliette Jabkhiro and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

PARIS (Reuters) -A player on the Australian men’s hockey team was arrested in Paris and is being held in custody, the Australian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday, with the Paris prosecutor’s office saying he had been detained for buying cocaine.

“Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the ninth arrondissement (of Paris), on the night of August 6 to 7, arrested the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Australia’s Olympic Committee said no charges had been laid against the member of the team, whose identity was not officially disclosed. It did not comment on the reason for the arrest.

“The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member,” the committee said in a statement.

French media cited police sources as saying the Australian hockey player had bought about one gram of cocaine.

There was no immediate comments from the International Hockey Federation, the sport’s global governing body.

The Australian men’s team was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Olympic tournament with a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands on Sunday.

(Additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Forrest Crellin, Leigh Thomas, Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR