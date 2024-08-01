Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Olympics-Basketball-Griner welcomes release of Americans in prisoner swap

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Angelica Medina

LILLE, France (Reuters) – U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was released from detention in Russia in a prisoner swap in 2022, has welcomed the return of Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan in a similar deal on Thursday. 

Journalist Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Whelan were released by Russia as part of the biggest East-West prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War.

“It’s a great day, great day. I’m head over heels happy for the families right now. Every day that the Americans come home, that’s a victory,” Griner told reporters after playing in Team USA’s win against Belgium at the Olympics in Lille on Thursday. 

“I found out through some people and, yeah, it was definitely emotional. I’m sure it will be emotional even more a little bit later on. Yeah, I’m just happy, like this is a big win. A huge win.” 

Griner, who had played professionally in Russia, was detained in a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. 

The player had a prescription in the United States for medical marijuana and pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and smuggling illegal drugs but insisted she had made an “honest mistake”.     

After 10 months in detention, she was released from one of Russia’s most notorious penal colonies in exchange for the arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner said her experience of returning home after her release gave her confidence that Gershkovich and Whelan would be well looked after on their return to the United States. 

“They have an amazing group of people that are going to help them out in any way they need, them and their families,” she added. 

“I’m glad that I was able to go through that program and get reacclimated back into every day life.”  

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR