Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Olympics-Egyptian wrestler arrested in Paris for alleged sexual assault

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) -French police arrested an Egyptian Olympic wrestler on suspicion of sexual assault in the early hours of Friday outside a cafe he had visited in the French capital, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The wrestler was arrested for allegedly touching the buttocks of another customer at the cafe, prosecutors said in a statement, adding that an investigation had been opened.

Police did not release the wrestler’s name but an official in the Egyptian delegation confirmed the wrestler’s identity as Mohamed Elsayed, who won bronze in the Tokyo Games but lost in Paris in early stages.

The official, who declined to be named, said that Egyptian officials were meeting to discuss the allegation.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro and Ashraf Hamed Atta; Writing by Leigh Thomas;Editing by Helen Popper, Ingrid Melander and Clare Fallon)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR