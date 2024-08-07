Olympics-French police release Australian hockey player caught buying drugs

2 minutes

By Juliette Jabkhiro and Iain Axon

PARIS (Reuters) -Australia’s Olympic hockey player Tom Craig was released from police custody and apologised to his family and teammates on Wednesday, after being arrested in Paris for buying cocaine.

Craig, 28, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, has played more than 100 games for the national side. The men’s team, known as the Kookaburras, were knocked out of the Paris Olympics on Sunday in the quarter-finals by the Netherlands.

“I’d firstly like to apologise for what has occurred in the last 24 hours. I made a terrible mistake. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Craig said as he left police offices.

“My actions are my own and in no way, reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, my sport, and the Australian Olympic team. I’ve embarrassed you all. I’m truly sorry,” he added.

Police issued Craig with a warning, said Dominic Sullivan, spokesperson for the Australian team.

French media cited police sources as saying Craig had bought about one gram of cocaine.

There was no immediate comment from the International Hockey Federation, the sport’s global governing body.

Earlier, the Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that an Australian athlete had been detained for buying cocaine.

“Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the ninth arrondissement (of Paris), on the night of August 6 to 7, arrested the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia,” prosecutors said.

(Additional reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Nick Mulvenney, Forrest Crellin, Leigh Thomas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Toby Davis, Christian Radnedge and Ed Osmond)