Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Olympics-Rowing-British joy and Dutch pain as silver turns to gold in rowing thriller

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Philip O’Connor

PARIS (Reuters) – Having seen their men win gold a few minutes earlier, the Netherlands’ female quadruple scullers looked all set to make it double Dutch on Wednesday, only for Britain to snatch gold from their grasp on the very last stroke of the Olympic final.

It was easily the most stunning finish so far at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, and Britain’s Georgina Brayshaw was finding it hard to grasp.

“I don’t even know how I’m here. Why am I doing this? It’s like I haven’t even landed yet. This is just crazy,” an elated Brayshaw told Reuters, her gold medal around her neck. 

“I’m just Georgie, you know, like nothing special at all, but I’ve just gone and done that, and it just shows that you can do anything.”

Brayshaw is certainly special now, as part of the first British crew to win gold in the event, in a finish for the ages.

“I had no idea what was going on, I didn’t know whether we were winning or losing, I’d no idea – it was all about belief and trust in what people behind me were saying, and they told me that we could do it, and so I just kept going.”

There were conflicting feelings for the vanquished Dutch, who took a silver that could just has easily have been gold. 

“There’s a lot of adrenaline, so in a way you feel kind of excited and very disappointed, because we were really, really close, and you only have a chance like this one time every four years,” Roos de Jong said.

“It’s heavy, but I’m kind of proud.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR