Olympics-Trampoline-Britain’s Page wins gold in women’s trampoline

PARIS (Reuters) – Britain’s Bryony Page claimed gold in the women’s trampoline at the Paris Games on Friday in an action-packed final at the Bercy Arena on her third Olympic medal-winning appearance.

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya, a Belarusian competing as an individual neutral athlete, clinched silver, while Canada’s Sophiane Methot took bronze.

The Russia and Belarus teams have been banned from taking part in the Games over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with Belarus having been used as a staging ground.

Only certain individuals have been authorised by the IOC to compete after undergoing a screening process designed to root out anyone who has publicly supported the war or military.