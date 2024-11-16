Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
OMV says its gas deliveries from Russia have stopped

BERLIN (Reuters) – Austrian energy company OMV said gas deliveries from Russia had ended at 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Saturday, but the regulator said supplies to customers were stable despite a drop in flows into Austria.

“We confirm that there has been no gas delivery from 6 a.m. today,” an OMV spokesperson said.

Alfons Haber, head of E-Control, the regulator, said: “Quantities coming into Austria are currently down by 12-15%.”

