On the buses British double-deckers start new life in Switzerland

The first British-made PostBus was taken for a spin in Engelburg, canton St Gallen, on Friday

(Keystone)

PostBus, a subsidiary of the Swiss Post which provides regional and rural bus services throughout Switzerland, plans to replace gradually its 19 double-deckers in the eastern part of the country with buses that were made in Britain. 

The buses, which are 13 metres long and four metres high, are particularly well-suited to curvy stretches like that from St Gallen to Heiden in canton Aargau. 

