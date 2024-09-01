Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

One killed, four injured in Russian shelling of Sumy region, Ukraine says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) -One civilian was killed and four others injured in Russian shelling overnight on Ukraine’s Sumy region on the border between the two warring countries, the local Ukrainian administration said on Sunday.

“During the night and morning, the Russians carried out 18 shellings of border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 47 explosions were recorded,” the administration said on Telegram.

It said nine districts of the region were under attack.

Local prosecutors clarified later on Sunday that Russia had launched a missile attack on a convoy of grain trucks on the Sumy-Kharkiv route in Sumy district and a 23-year-old truck driver was killed.

It said one truck caught fire and about 20 others were damaged.

Ukraine’s air force said in a separate statement it had destroyed eight out of eleven Russian attack drones used overnight.

“This time, the occupiers targeted Ukrainian grain and the logistics of the agricultural sector, particularly in Mykolaiv and Sumy regions,” the air force said, giving no more details.

The Sumy region borders Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched a major cross-border incursion on Aug. 6. Russian troops, meanwhile, continue to press towards the strategic hub of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

(Reporting by Pavel PolityukEditing by Mark Potter and Toby Chopra)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
70 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR