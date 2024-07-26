Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
One killed, nine injured in blast at Russian gas field, says Russia’s technical watchdog

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A blast at the East Urengoy gas condensate field in the Yamal-Nenets region in Russia’s Arctic has killed one worker and injured nine others and its cause is being investigated, Russian technical watchdog Rostechnadzor said on Friday.

The facility is operated by a company controlled by Russian state-owned Rosneft.

The explosion occurred while crews were preparing to repair some equipment, Rostechnadzor said in a statement.

The RIA state news agency said the fire had been brought under control and there was no threat to the surrounding population or the environment.

It said workers injured in the blast were receiving medical care.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Christina Fincher)

