One killed, ten wounded by Russian strikes on Kharkiv, official says

KYIV (Reuters) – One person was killed and ten others wounded by Russian strikes on Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

“The occupiers have conducted strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv,” Synehubov wrote on Telegram, adding that the strikes appeared to have been conducted with glide bombs.

Russia has regularly bombed Kharkiv throughout Moscow’s 28-month full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian troops are currently about 20 km (12.43 miles) from the city’s outskirts, having gained some ground in a May offensive from the border.

The governor said there were casualties at two separate strike sites in the city, two teenage children among them.

Two of the wounded victims were in a “severe condition”, he added.

