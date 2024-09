One killed, two wounded by Russian strikes in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, governor says

1 minute

(Reuters) – One elderly woman was killed and two other women were wounded by Russian strikes in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Thursday.

Russian forces shelled the region 161 times over the past 24 hours, damaging infrastructure facilities and residential buildings, he said on the Telegram messaging app.