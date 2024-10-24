Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
One killed as passenger train derails in northern Norway, TV2 reports

OSLO (Reuters) -A passenger train derailed in northern Norway on Thursday, resulting in one fatality, Norwegian police said, according to broadcaster TV2.

Norway’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said there were between 50 to 70 passengers on board, fewer than the 90 that had first been reported by train operator SJ, based on ticket sales.

A locomotive and several train carriages had derailed, police said on its news notification service.

Live TV showed a locomotive lying on its side after sliding down a hillside and several train carriages were also derailed.

The train derailed between Bjerka and Mo i Rana in northern Norway at around 1215 GMT, as it was heading towards the city of Bodoe from Trondheim in central Norway, according to the train operator’s website.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Stine Jacobsen and Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Ros Russell)

