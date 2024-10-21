One killed in missile attack on car in Syrian capital, state media say

reuters_tickers

(Reuters) -At least one person was killed on Monday in an apparent guided missile attack on a car in the Mazzeh area of Damascus, Syrian state television said.

The attack occurred near the Eastern Roundabout, close to the Golden Mazzeh Hotel, a high-end establishment in the centre of Syria’s capital, state media added.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Adam Makary; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Hugh Lawson)