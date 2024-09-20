Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
One killed in Rotterdam stabbing, suspect arrested

This content was published on
1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A stabbing on Thursday evening in the Dutch city of Rotterdam left one person dead and injured two others, including the male suspect who was arrested, police said.

Witnesses told Dutch broadcaster NOS that the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack, but police did not immediately confirm this and said they are continuing their investigation into the motive behind the attack.

Both the surviving victim and the suspect were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police did not disclose the identities of the victims or the suspect.

According to reports in local media, the suspect stabbed his first victim in a parking garage beneath Rotterdam’s Erasmus bridge before moving to the street level, where he fatally attacked another person.

Eyewitnesses described the suspect as carrying two large knives and targeting random individuals.

