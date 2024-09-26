Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

One killed in Russian airstrike on Ukraine

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia unleashed an overnight airstrike on Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least one person and damaging critical infrastructure, authorities said.

Kyiv’s military said Russian forces fired 78 attack drones and six missiles over various regions across the country during the hours-long attack. Air defences destroyed 66 drones and four missiles, it added.

One woman was killed in a missile strike on southern Ukraine’s Odesa and another eight people were wounded in a guided-bomb attack on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on social media.

Around a dozen drones were destroyed over the capital Kyiv, where 20 cars and a residential gas pipe were damaged, said Serhiy Popko, head of the local military administration.

Parts of the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk were left without power after a Russian strike on critical infrastructure there, said regional governor Svitlana Onyshchuk.

Russia has regularly sent drones and missiles over Ukrainian towns and cities far behind the front line since invading its neighbour in February 2022.

(Reporting by Gleb Garanich and Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Kim Coghill and Alex Richardson)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
130 Likes
92 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR