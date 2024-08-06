One killed in Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Belgorod region, governor says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – One civilian was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a village in Russia’s Belgorod region, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces shot down nine Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over Belgorod and 13 over Russia’s Kursk region early on Tuesday, according to a report on the state-run TASS news agency.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Russia’s Belgorod border region has come under regular Ukrainian drone, artillery and ground attacks since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.