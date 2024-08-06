Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

One killed in Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Belgorod region, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – One civilian was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a village in Russia’s Belgorod region, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces shot down nine Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over Belgorod and 13 over Russia’s Kursk region early on Tuesday, according to a report on the state-run TASS news agency.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Russia’s Belgorod border region has come under regular Ukrainian drone, artillery and ground attacks since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
22 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR