One person dies in Ukraine shelling of Russia’s Belgorod region, governor says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) – A civilian man died and three people were injured by Ukrainian shelling in the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region, the governor of the region bordering Ukraine said on Wednesday.

“The man died from his wounds on the spot before paramedics arrived,” Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app, adding that two wounded people were taken to local hospitals.

The shelling by multiple launch rocket systems also damaged six residential houses and 11 apartment buildings, he said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour in 2022. Kyiv says its attacks on Russian territory at aimed at undermining Moscow’s war efforts by destroying military, energy and transport infrastructure.