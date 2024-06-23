Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
One person found dead after Swiss floods

This content was published on
1 minute

ZURICH (Reuters) – Emergency services found a dead body and kept up a search for two other people missing on Sunday after flooding and landslides in southern Switzerland, police said.

Some 200 people, drones, helicopters and rescue dogs were drafted in to the rescue and clean-up effort after heavy rains on Friday caused flooding in the Misox valley in the canton of Grisons, police said.

Three people had been reported missing. The body of one person was found in a river, local police commander William Kloter told reporters.

Some 124 mm (4.88 inches) of rain fell in the valley on Friday, with 63 mm (2.48 inches) falling in a one-hour period.

Several rivers burst their banks in the valley, covering roads, fields and villages with rubble, earth and wood. Three houses were buried.

