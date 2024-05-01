OnlyFans faces UK probe into age-verification measures

(Reuters) – Britain’s media regulator Ofcom has opened an investigation into OnlyFans, it said on Wednesday, looking into whether the adults-only website is doing enough to prevent children accessing pornography on its platform.

“Having reviewed submissions we received from OnlyFans in response to formal information requests, we have grounds to suspect the platform did not implement its age-verification measures in such a way as to sufficiently protect under-18s from pornographic material,” the watchdog said.

Ofcom said it is also investigating whether OnlyFans failed to comply with its duties to provide complete and accurate information in response to these statutory requests.