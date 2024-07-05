Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Orban’s Moscow trip was flagged to NATO in advance, Stoltenberg says

This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO was informed of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s trip to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in advance, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Orban is travelling in his capacity as Hungary’s prime minister and will not represent NATO, of which Hungary is a member, Stoltenberg said.

Speaking at a news conference, Stoltenberg said Russia so far has not significantly changed its stance on the war in Ukraine and there were “no signs Putin was ready to negotiate for peace”.

“It is for Ukraine to decide what are acceptable conditions for peace talks and any negotiated solution,” he said.

