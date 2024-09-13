Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Orban confident EU will reimburse Hungary’s border protection costs

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he was confident that the European Commission would reimburse Hungary’s costs for protecting the European Union’s external border from illegal migration.

Hungary closed down a major transit route through Hungary for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers fleeing war and poverty in 2015, bolstering his support at home but earning him widespread criticism from many EU allies.

But Orban said Germany had finally started to “wake up” to the adverse impacts of migration. Berlin this week announced border checks for the next six months at all its land borders, as well as proposals to reduce the number of asylum seekers.

“Hungary must be reimbursed for the very significant amount which border protection has cost us,” he told state radio. “They will pay, it is only a matter of time.”

On Thursday, his chief of staff said Hungary was ready to sue the Commission for its border protection costs, which Budapest says amount to 2 billion euros.

In June, the European Union’s top court ruled that Hungary must pay a 200-million-euro fine for not implementing changes to its policy of handling migrants and asylum seekers at its border, a decision that Orban at the time called outrageous.

“Now there is only one more step that Western European leaders should take, it is not particularly hard intellectually: that if they say that borders must be protected, then those who actually protect the borders should not be punished for that,” he said on Friday, referring to the fine.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR