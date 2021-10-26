Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA)

Other language: 1 Deutsch (de) Auslandschweizer-Organisation, SwissCommunity (original)

The organisation of the Swiss abroad, SwissCommunity, is committed to maintaining the ties between Switzerland and its citizens abroad in accordance with Article 40 of the Federal Constitution. It is also aimed in particular at young Swiss people abroad.

4 Main objectives: representation, information, networking, advice

The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad represents the interests of Swiss nationals living abroad vis-à-vis the authorities and the public at home. The mouthpiece of the Swiss diaspora is the Council of the Swiss Abroad, which is composed of members of the Swiss communities abroad.

It informs compatriots abroad about important events and developments in Switzerland. We provide voters abroad with the basic information they need to exercise their political rights in Switzerland.

It networks Swiss abroad with each other and with authorities, institutions and the public in Switzerland. To this end, we work in particular with Swiss associations and Swiss institutions abroad.

It advises Swiss nationals on questions relating to emigration, residence abroad and return to Switzerland. Together with our partner organisations, we offer a wide range of services to the Swiss abroad.