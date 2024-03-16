Oslo airport closes temporarily due to heavy snow, wind

OSLO (Reuters) – Oslo’s main airport has been closed until at least 1300 GMT amid heavy snow and wind, national airport operator Avinor said on Saturday.

“Wet and heavy snow combined with a lot of wind and rain create challenging conditions for both aircraft and ground crew,” Avinor said on its website.

Travellers should comply with information they receive from their airlines, it added.

Avinor will make a further assessment closer to 1300 GMT on whether operations can be reopened, a spokesperson for Avinor said.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow warning for strong wind gusts until 1500 GMT and a yellow warning for snowfall until 1600 GMT.