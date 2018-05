Carla Juri, Shooting Star in 2013. Juri played the gynaecologically obsessed lead character in the humorously explicit Feuchtgebiete (Wetlands), a German film based on a German novel. (filmcoop.ch)

Joel Basman (on the left), Shooting Star in 2008. In Luftbusiness (Life for Sale) Basman plays one of three young dropouts who auction themselves online. One sells his future, one sells his past, the third sells his soul... (filmcoop.ch)

Nils Althaus, Shooting Star in 2007. Teen drama Breakout featured several young Swiss talents but it was Althaus who got the nod. (Zodiac Pictures/Roland Schmid)

Celine Bolomey, Shooting Star in 2009. In Du bruit dans la tête (The Noise in my Head) her character moves to Geneva and has a relationship with a street vendor. For her performance Bolomey was named Best Actress at the Swiss Film Award 2009. (Intermezzo Films/Luc Peter)

Sven Schelker, Shooting Star in 2015. For his role as a drag artist in Der Kreis (The Circle), a docudrama based on the true story of a network of gay men in postwar Zurich, Schelker was named Best Actor at the Swiss Film Award 2015. (Aliocha Merker 2011)

Kacey Mottet Klein, Shooting Star in 2016. In Keeper he plays a 15-year-old whose girlfriend becomes pregnant. How will this affect his dreams of becoming a professional footballer? (filmcoop.ch)

A look at some of the Swiss actors who were chosen as European Shooting Stars, with stills from films in which they starred and for which they attracted critical attention.





