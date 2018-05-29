This content was published on May 29, 2018 2:10 PM May 29, 2018 - 14:10

“Nestlé remains fully committed to its home base in Switzerland", wrote the company in a press release.

Swiss food giant Nestlé plans to cut as many as 500 computer-service jobs in Switzerland as part of a restructuring plan to increase profitability, the company announced on Tuesday.

Nestlé will be outsourcing the IT jobs to Spain, according to a press releaseexternal link published on the company’s website.

“We understand that this a difficult time for our employees,” said Peter Vogt, head of Nestlé’s Human Resources.



Nestlé’s coffee unit, Nespresso, is also moving Swiss jobs to Spain and Portugal. This move will impact an additional 80 employees, although the people affected by this reorganisation will be offered jobs in the new locations.

The cuts will be implemented over the next 18 months. “Nestlé remains fully committed to its home base in Switzerland. The relationship between Nestlé and Switzerland is mutually beneficial,” Vogt said.

