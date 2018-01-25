This content was published on January 25, 2018 5:24 PM Jan 25, 2018 - 17:24

US President Donald Trump has arrived in snowy Davos as this year's most-anticipated WEF attendee. What do the townspeople think of it all?



A ski lift operator would gladly help the American leader on to the slopes, but doubts he'll venture that far from the WEF conference centre. Others are happy about the publicity Trump's visit brings for their corner of the world. And some take issue with the way he interacts with those around him.

Thousands of security forces are spread out across town and vehicles are parked every which way. Helicopters buzz overhead and journalists rush after interviewees. Storefronts have been rented out to think tanks, companies and nonprofits, and lavish soirees book out restaurants and hotel ballrooms.

But in general, the people of Davos are used to taking all of this - and the world leaders that descend on the event - in stride, year after year. This will be the 47th time the gathering of global movers and shakers has taken place in the Swiss town of 11,000 tucked deep in the Alps.

