Balthus retrospective at the Fondation Beyeler

Languages: (es) Balthus en la Fundación Beyeler (fr) Balthus à la Fondation Beyeler (ja) バルテュスの回顧展

Le Cerisier (The Cherry Tree), 1940, Oil on wood, 92 x 72,9 cm, Roman family, London

Le Salon (I) (The living room), 1941-1943, oil on canvas, 113 x 146,7 cm, Minneapolis Institute of Art, The John R. Van Derlip Fund and The William Hood Dunwoody Fund, (Balthus / Bridgeman Images)

Les Enfants Blanchard (The Blanchard Children), 1937, oil on canvas, 125 x 130 cm, Picasso-Paris National Museum, Donation from Picasso heirs, 1973/1978, (Balthus / Photo: RMN Grand Palais (Picasso-Paris National Museum) / Mathieu Rabeau)

La Jupe blanche (White dress), 1937, oil on canvas, 130 x 162 cm, private collection with the authorisation of Thomas Ammann Fine Art AG

Le Goûter, 1940 (The Snack), oil on cardboard on wood, 72,9 x 92,8 cm, Tate, Simon Sainsbury inheritance 2006, acquired in 2008 (Balthus / Photo: Tate, London 2017)

Passage du Commerce-Saint-André (Commerce-Saint André Passage, Paris), 1952-1954, oil on canvas, 294 x 330 cm, Private collection, (Balthus/Photo: Robert Bayer)

La Partie de cartes (Card Game), 1948-1950, oil on canvas, 139,7 x 193,7 cm, (Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, Madrid, Balthus)

La Chambre turque (The Turkish Bedroom), 1965/66, Casein and tempera pigment on canvas, 180 x 210 cm, National Modern Art Museum, Centre Pompidou, Paris, bought by state in 1967 (Balthus / Photo: Centre Pompidou, MNAM-CCI, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais / Bertrand Prévost)

Le Roi des chats (The King of the Cats), 1935, oil on canvas, 78 x 49,7 cm, Cantonal Fine Aart Museum, Lausanne, donation by the Fondation Balthus Klossowski de Rola, 2016 (Balthus / Photo: Etienne Malapert, Musée cantonal des Beaux-Arts de Lausanne)

Thérèse, 1938, oil on cardboard on canvas, 100,3 x 81,3 cm, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, from Mr and Mrs. Allan D. Emil to the heirs of William S. Lieberman, 1987

La Rue (The Street), 1933, oil on canvas, 195 x 240 cm, The Museum of Modern Art, New York, bequest from James Thrall Soby (Balthus / Photo: 2018. Digital image, The Museum of Modern Art, New York/Scala, Florence)

Image gallery about Swiss artist; Balthus.