Pair of Multibillion-Dollar Firms Kick Open European IPO Window

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The window for initial public offerings in Europe has opened in earnest this week, with a flurry of listings indicating the tariff-induced caution that disrupted deals earlier in the year has passed.

Swedish financial services group NOBA Bank Group AB said Thursday it plans an IPO in Stockholm this month. Meanwhile, SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG’s shareholders will seek as much as 903 million Swiss francs ($1.1 billion), teeing up what could be Europe’s largest listing yet this year.

Seeing larger issuers finally wading into the market is a welcome sign for European capital markets, after volatility stemming from April’s tariff announcements waylaid bigger issuances in the spring and summer.

“Several major IPO candidates with strong and sustainable business models are already in the final stages of preparation,” said Thorsten Pauli, Bank of America Corp.’s head of equity capital markets for Germany, Switzerland and Austria. “Switzerland has several high‑quality assets in the pipeline that should create momentum in Europe, and Sweden’s IPO market has been a bright spot this year.”

European IPO volume has been muted, with less than $7 billion raised this year, and fewer large-cap deals. No company’s raised more than $1 billion dollars in an IPO this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, compared with a trio of multibillion-dollar deals that had gone through last year.

There was enough demand to cover SMG’s full deal size less than an hour after orders started to be taken, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. That’s a welcome sign for the market, after companies called off deals and pushed back plans in the summer.

“SMG is a great asset, which also explains the high interest and narrow range,” said Bastian Schiedat, Berenberg’s head of equity syndicate for continental Europe. “Especially coming out of a phase with less activity, it could create a lot of confidence with investors if they manage to trade it up in the aftermarket.”

NOBA Bank’s private equity owner, Nordic Capital, in June had delayed the IPO, citing market volatility. OP Financial Group, DNB Asset Management and Handelsbanken Fonder agreed to buy shares in the offering at a valuation of as much as $3.7 billion, indicating strong demand for the stock. It’ll be the largest European bank to list on the continent since 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Still, there may be even larger deals ahead for Europe. Security firm Verisure is considering kicking off an IPO in Stockholm as soon as this year, Bloomberg News reported last month.

“Verisure and Noba will be two important IPOs for the Swedish and European IPO market,” said Carl Rosenius, head of corporate finance at Danske Bank Sweden. “There are more listings planned later this fall and a pipe building in 2026. The Swedish capital market continues to be relatively strong compared to other European countries.”

–With assistance from Charles Capel.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.