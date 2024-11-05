Pakistan shooting wounds two Chinese nationals

By Ariba Shahid

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Two Chinese nationals were wounded on Tuesday by a private security guard who opened fire at a garment factory in Pakistan’s commercial hub Karachi, the latest in a string of attacks that have spurred Beijing to pressure Islamabad to improve security for its citizens.

Large contingents of police were deployed at the site of the factory in Karachi’s industrial area, and forensic teams could be seen entering the premises, which were cordoned off.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Police official Faizan Ali told Reuters the Chinese nationals had been shot at, but gave no further details.

One police official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the shooting had been carried out by a security guard. The guard had not yet been arrested and it was difficult to ascertain the motive for the shooting, the official said.

Pakistan’s foreign office said the shooting occurred following a dispute with the private guard, adding that the incident was under investigation.

The ministry said it was in close contact with the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.

A spokesperson for Liaquat National Hospital in the southern port city said it was treating the two victims, one of whom was in serious condition.

The attack follows a string of recent incidents, including a bombing near Karachi’s international airport that killed two Chinese engineers last month, which was claimed by separatist militant group the Baloch Liberation Army.

China has stepped up longstanding demands for better security for its citizens in Pakistan. Ambassador Jiang Zaidong told a gathering in Islamabad last month that the rising number of deadly attacks was unacceptable.

The Pakistan foreign office said Islamabad was fully committed to providing security for Chinese nationals, projects and institutions. It said in a statement on Oct. 31 that the commitment had been conveyed at the highest levels of the Chinese government.

Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, Tuesday’s statement said, adding: “We extend our sympathies to the families of the injured and offer prayers for their swift recovery.”

A decades-long insurgency in the southwestern province of Balochistan has led to frequent attacks against the government, army and Chinese interests. The militants say they want a greater share of regional resources.

The region is home to the deep-water Gwadar port built by Beijing as part of $65 billion in investments for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under Chinese President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative.

