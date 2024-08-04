Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Palestinian kills two people in stabbing attack in Israel

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

HOLON, Israel (Reuters) – A Palestinian attacker killed two people and wounded two others in a stabbing spree in central Israel on Sunday before being shot dead by police, Israeli authorities said.

The stabbings took place during morning rush hour in the city of Holon, near Tel Aviv. The attacker stabbed people near a gas station and a park, Israel’s ambulance service said.

Two senior citizens, a man and woman, were killed and two other people were wounded and rushed to hospital, medical officials said.

“The terrorist was quickly neutralized by one of our officers at the scene and prevented him from carrying out an even worse attack,” police spokesperson Eli Levi said on Israel’s Channel 12.

A police statement said police were present in force at the scene and were “conducting extensive searches with a helicopter and additional resources”.

The Islamist group Hamas, which is at war with Israel in Gaza, said in a statement that the stabbing attack was a “natural response” to Israeli attacks on Palestinians and to the assassination of the group’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, last week in Tehran.

However, it stopped short of claiming responsibility for Sunday’s attack.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How can Swiss biodiversity be protected?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR