This content was published on November 26, 2017 5:00 PM Nov 26, 2017 - 17:00

One of the findings of a national research programme called 'End of Life', was that in Switzerland, most people die in hospitals and nursing homes, places which do not necessarily cater for individual needs or wishes. According to the authors of the study, the 'Hospiz im Park' in Arlesheim near Basel is a very good example of how to respond to the needs of the terminally ill. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



